Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 12 of 17 games (70.6%) this season.
  • In 55.6% of Philadelphia's games this season (10/18), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.
  • Sunday's total is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 56.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 43.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 46.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 7-4 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers score 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles allow (22.6).
  • Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.6 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
  • Tampa Bay is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall when the team churns out more than 328.8 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).
  • In Philadelphia's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in 61.1% of its opportunities this season (11 times over 18 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles rack up 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
  • Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
  • The Eagles average 359.9 yards per game, 28.4 more yards than the 331.5 the Buccaneers allow.
  • Philadelphia is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.5 yards.
  • This year the Eagles have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.
  • This year, in eight home games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (46).
  • This season in away games, Philadelphia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • In 10 road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 46.9 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (46).

