Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 12 of 17 games (70.6%) this season.

In 55.6% of Philadelphia's games this season (10/18), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.

Sunday's total is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 56.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 46.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 7-4 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles allow (22.6).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.

Tampa Bay is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall when the team churns out more than 328.8 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

Philadelphia has hit the over in 61.1% of its opportunities this season (11 times over 18 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Eagles average 359.9 yards per game, 28.4 more yards than the 331.5 the Buccaneers allow.

Philadelphia is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.5 yards.

This year the Eagles have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.

This year, in eight home games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total five times.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (46).

This season in away games, Philadelphia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

In 10 road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.

Eagles away games this season average 46.9 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (46).

