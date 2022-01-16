Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (485-of-719), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (312.7 per game).
- He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 66.8 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Eagles twice over those outings.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards, tossing three touchdowns .
- Over his last three games, Brady has put up 968 passing yards (322.7 per game) while connecting on 81 of 117 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive