Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Tom Brady will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (485-of-719), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (312.7 per game).
  • He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 66.8 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Eagles twice over those outings.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards, tossing three touchdowns .
  • Over his last three games, Brady has put up 968 passing yards (322.7 per game) while connecting on 81 of 117 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

