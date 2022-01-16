Tom Brady will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (485-of-719), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (312.7 per game).

He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 66.8 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Eagles twice over those outings.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards, tossing three touchdowns .

Over his last three games, Brady has put up 968 passing yards (322.7 per game) while connecting on 81 of 117 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

