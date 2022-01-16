Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's stat line this year shows 92 grabs for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 66.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 134 times.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 233.9 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce hauled in four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kelce has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

