Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line this year shows 92 grabs for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 66.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 134 times.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 233.9 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce hauled in four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Kelce has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

