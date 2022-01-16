Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's stat line this year shows 92 grabs for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 66.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 134 times.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 233.9 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Kelce hauled in four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Kelce has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
