Tyreek Hill has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team-best 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times and averages 72.9 yards per game.

Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his five matchups against the Steelers, Hill's 38.8 receiving yards average is 30.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Hill will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a two-yard performance against the Broncos on one catch.

Hill has racked up 61 receiving yards (20.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

