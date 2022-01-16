Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Tyreek Hill has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team-best 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times and averages 72.9 yards per game.
  • Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his five matchups against the Steelers, Hill's 38.8 receiving yards average is 30.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a two-yard performance against the Broncos on one catch.
  • Hill has racked up 61 receiving yards (20.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive