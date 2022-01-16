Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team-best 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times and averages 72.9 yards per game.
- Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his five matchups against the Steelers, Hill's 38.8 receiving yards average is 30.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a two-yard performance against the Broncos on one catch.
- Hill has racked up 61 receiving yards (20.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
