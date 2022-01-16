Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put together an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Jefferson has averaged 56.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 18.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Cardinals, Jefferson has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson hauled in two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
- Jefferson has also added seven grabs for 100 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive