Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Van Jefferson, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put together an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Jefferson has averaged 56.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 18.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups versus the Cardinals, Jefferson has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson hauled in two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).

Jefferson has also added seven grabs for 100 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

