A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green's stat line reveals 50 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 51.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.
- Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Green put together a 23-yard performance against the Seahawks on four catches.
- Green's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 130 yards. He averaged 43.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
Powered By Data Skrive