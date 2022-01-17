Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Green ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Green's Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green's stat line reveals 50 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 51.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.
  • Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Green put together a 23-yard performance against the Seahawks on four catches.
  • Green's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 130 yards. He averaged 43.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

