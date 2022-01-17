Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Green ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Green's Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green's stat line reveals 50 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 51.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.

Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Green put together a 23-yard performance against the Seahawks on four catches.

Green's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 130 yards. He averaged 43.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive