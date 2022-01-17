Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and paces the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk is averaging 33.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 19.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

Kirk, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk grabbed two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).

Kirk has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 21 targets during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

