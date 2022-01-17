Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and paces the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kirk is averaging 33.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 19.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • Kirk, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk grabbed two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).
  • Kirk has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 21 targets during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive