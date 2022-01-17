Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round will see Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his eight matchups against the Cardinals, Kupp's 75.8 receiving yards average is 30.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (106.5).

In eight matchups with the Cardinals, Kupp has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp's 23 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 322 yards (107.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive