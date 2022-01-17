Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his eight matchups against the Cardinals, Kupp's 75.8 receiving yards average is 30.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (106.5).
- In eight matchups with the Cardinals, Kupp has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp's 23 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 322 yards (107.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
