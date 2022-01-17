There will be player prop bet markets available for Kyler Murray ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Murray's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Rams.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards, throwing one touchdown .

Murray tacked on five carries for 35 yards, averaging seven yards per carry in the running game.

Murray has thrown for 748 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (249.3 per game).

He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

