Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kyler Murray ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Murray's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
  • Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards, throwing one touchdown .
  • Murray tacked on five carries for 35 yards, averaging seven yards per carry in the running game.
  • Murray has thrown for 748 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (249.3 per game).
  • He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

