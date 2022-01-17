Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in eight of 17 games (47.1%) this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in eight of 17 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 3.3 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.6 points more than the 42.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.5, 0.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 50.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

The Rams put up 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Rams collect 372.1 yards per game, 49.2 more yards than the 322.9 the Cardinals give up per outing.

In games that Los Angeles totals over 322.9 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams allow (21.9).

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Cardinals average 33.0 more yards per game (377.9) than the Rams give up per outing (344.9).

When Arizona piles up over 344.9 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

This year the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or more.

This year, in eight home games, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (50).

This year in away games, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 4-point underdogs or more away from home.

In nine away games this season, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

The average total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.