There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford averages 269.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 68 of 104 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive