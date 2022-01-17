Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Stafford averages 269.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 68 of 104 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
