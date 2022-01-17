Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Stafford averages 269.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 68 of 104 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

