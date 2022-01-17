Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has rushed 208 times for 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Michel's 30 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 13th in the league, giving up 109.4 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Michel racked up 43 yards on 21 carries.
- Over his last three games, Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on five catches.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
