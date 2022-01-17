Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has rushed 208 times for 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Michel's 30 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 13th in the league, giving up 109.4 yards per game.

The Cardinals have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Michel racked up 43 yards on 21 carries.

Over his last three games, Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on five catches.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

