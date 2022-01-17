Skip to main content
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has rushed 208 times for 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Michel's 30 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 13th in the league, giving up 109.4 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Michel racked up 43 yards on 21 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on five catches.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

