Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 89 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (36.5).
- In four matchups versus the Cardinals, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson picked up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per catch).
- Jefferson's 14 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive