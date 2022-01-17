Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 89 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (36.5).

In four matchups versus the Cardinals, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson picked up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per catch).

Jefferson's 14 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive