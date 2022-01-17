Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 89 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (36.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Cardinals, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson picked up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson's 14 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

