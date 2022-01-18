Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will see the Green Bay Packers meet the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 17 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 47.5 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.6, is 4.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Packers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 12-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The Packers put up 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Packers rack up 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (310.0).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team churns out over 310.0 yards.

The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The 49ers score 25.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers surrender (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers collect 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).

San Francisco is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team churns out over 328.2 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, two fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home this year.

The Packers are 5-1 ATS as 5-point favorites or greater at home.

In eight home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over four times.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

On the road, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In four of nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

