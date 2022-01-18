Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Divisional round will see the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Buffalo Bills.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 12 of 21 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 19 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has 10 wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 21 times and are 12-9 ATS in those games.

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 57.9% of its opportunities this year (11 times over 19 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs rack up 11.2 more points per game (28.2) than the Bills surrender (17.0).

When Kansas City puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 124.0 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills allow per outing.

When Kansas City picks up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five fewer than the Bills have forced (30).

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bills have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

This season the Bills score 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

When Buffalo puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Bills rack up only 13.0 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 368.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bills have 22 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home this season.

The Chiefs are 5-5 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in 10 games at home, Kansas City has hit the over five times.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

This season the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In eight away games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total five times.

This season, Bills away games average 49.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

