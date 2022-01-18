Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in 11 of 19 games (57.9%) this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 48 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 9.2 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 3 points or more 18 times this season and are 11-7 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.9).

In games that Tampa Bay picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 17 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Rams won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Rams average 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).

When Los Angeles amasses over 331.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year the Rams have 23 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS.

This year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

Buccaneers home games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (48).

This year on the road, Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In five of nine away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

