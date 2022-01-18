Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 46.5 points eight of 17 times.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Titans games this season is 47.8, 1.3 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 10-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

The Titans score just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).

Tennessee is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Titans rack up just 8.3 fewer yards per game (342.5), than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).

When Tennessee totals over 350.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 18 opportunities (44.4%).

The Bengals average 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans allow (20.8).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, 31.7 more yards than the 329.8 the Titans allow.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans are 3-3 ATS.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in nine home games this year.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 47.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In nine away games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

Bengals away games this season average 44.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.