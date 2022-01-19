A.J. Brown has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 63 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Brown had 24 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 46.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.6 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Brown has accumulated 17 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 27 times and averages 84.7 receiving yards.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

