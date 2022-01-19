Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

A.J. Brown has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brown has 63 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Brown had 24 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 46.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Brown has accumulated 17 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 27 times and averages 84.7 receiving yards.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

Chester Rogers

43

8.0%

30

301

1

4

5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive