A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 63 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Brown had 24 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 46.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Brown has accumulated 17 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 27 times and averages 84.7 receiving yards.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
Powered By Data Skrive