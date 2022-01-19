Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has put together a 245-yard season on 30 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 14.4 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brate is averaging 31.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 14.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (16.5).
- Brate, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brate grabbed three passes for 29 yards.
- In his last three games, Brate racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 15.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
