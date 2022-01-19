In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has put together a 245-yard season on 30 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 14.4 receiving yards.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brate is averaging 31.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 14.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (16.5).

Brate, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brate grabbed three passes for 29 yards.

In his last three games, Brate racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 15.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

