Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kupp's 120.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers are 19.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Kupp has caught 18 passes on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive