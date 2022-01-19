There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp's 120.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers are 19.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Kupp has caught 18 passes on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

