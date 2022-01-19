Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kupp's 120.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers are 19.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 61-yard performance against the Cardinals on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp has caught 18 passes on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
