There will be player props available for Dawson Knox before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Knox has 49 catches (on 71 targets) for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his three matchups against the Chiefs, Knox's 53 receiving yards average is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Knox, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Knox put together an 89-yard performance against the Patriots on five catches (17.8 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Knox's stat line during his last three games shows eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 46.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive