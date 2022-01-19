There will be player prop bets available for Devin Singletary before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 870 yards (51.2 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary has not run for a touchdown versus the Chiefs.

Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.

The Chiefs have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 13 yards through the air.

Singletary has 279 rushing yards (93.0 ypg) on 58 carries with five touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 37 yards (12.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

