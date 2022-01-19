Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Devin Singletary before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 870 yards (51.2 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has not run for a touchdown versus the Chiefs.
  • Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Chiefs have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also caught three passes for 13 yards through the air.
  • Singletary has 279 rushing yards (93.0 ypg) on 58 carries with five touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 37 yards (12.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

