Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 870 yards (51.2 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Singletary has averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Singletary has not run for a touchdown versus the Chiefs.
- Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Chiefs have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also caught three passes for 13 yards through the air.
- Singletary has 279 rushing yards (93.0 ypg) on 58 carries with five touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 37 yards (12.3 per game) with one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
