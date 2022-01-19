Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will include a Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.
  • So far this season, 52.6% of San Francisco's games (10/19) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • Saturday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Green Bay's 17 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).
  • The Packers put up 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).
  • Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.
  • The Packers rack up 365.6 yards per game, 55.6 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per matchup.
  • Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • San Francisco is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).
  • This year the 49ers score 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers give up (21.8).
  • San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).
  • In games that San Francisco churns out more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
  • The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS as 5-point favorites or greater.
  • In eight home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • This year on the road, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four of nine road games San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

