Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will include a Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.

So far this season, 52.6% of San Francisco's games (10/19) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 17 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Packers have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The Packers put up 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Packers rack up 365.6 yards per game, 55.6 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per matchup.

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.

The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year the 49ers score 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers give up (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).

In games that San Francisco churns out more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home.

At home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS as 5-point favorites or greater.

In eight home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total four times.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

This year on the road, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four of nine road games San Francisco has gone over the total.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

