Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 81 receptions (on 128 targets) for a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Chase racked up nine catches for 116 yards.

Over his last three outings, Chase has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive