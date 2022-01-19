Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 81 receptions (on 128 targets) for a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Chase racked up nine catches for 116 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Chase has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
