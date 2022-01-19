Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Burrow threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Titans.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 244-yard performance against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 70.6 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.

Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

