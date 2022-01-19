Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Burrow threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Titans.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 244-yard performance against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 70.6 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
  • Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive