Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Burrow threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Titans.
- The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 244-yard performance against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 70.6 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
- Burrow has thrown for 690 passing yards over his last three games (230.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (54-of-73), throwing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
