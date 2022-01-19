In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 47.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon, in two matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Mixon will go up against a Titans squad that allows 84.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This year the Titans are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mixon carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards.

He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Mixon has 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Mixon has caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

