Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans are 47.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon, in two matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Mixon will go up against a Titans squad that allows 84.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Titans are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mixon carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards.
- He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Mixon has 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- Mixon has caught 11 passes for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
