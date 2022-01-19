Before placing any wagers on Josh Allen's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has passed for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (409-of-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (259.2 yards per game).

He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (with six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allen averaged 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 34.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.

Allen tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .

In his last three games, Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 per game) while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-of-96), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive