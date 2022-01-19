Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Before placing any wagers on Josh Allen's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has passed for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (409-of-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (259.2 yards per game).
  • He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (with six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Allen averaged 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 34.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
  • Allen tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
  • In his last three games, Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 per game) while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-of-96), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

