Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has passed for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (409-of-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (259.2 yards per game).
- He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (with six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
- Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Allen averaged 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 34.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those contests against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
- Allen tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
- In his last three games, Allen has thrown for 667 yards (222.3 per game) while completing 58.3% of his passes (56-of-96), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 210 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
