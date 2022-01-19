Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in 12 of 21 games this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 2.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.4 points per game, 16.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Chiefs are 12-9 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on 11 of 19 set point totals (57.9%).

The Chiefs average 11.2 more points per game (28.2) than the Bills allow (17.0).

Kansas City is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 124.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bills give up per contest (272.8).

In games that Kansas City churns out more than 272.8 yards, the team is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five fewer than the Bills have forced (30).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Bills have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year the Bills average 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

Buffalo is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.4 points.

The Bills collect 381.9 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 368.9 the Chiefs allow.

In games that Buffalo churns out more than 368.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year the Bills have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Chiefs are 5-5 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in 10 games at home, Kansas City has gone over the total five times.

Chiefs home games this season average 51.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Buffalo is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, away from home.

This year the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In eight road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total five times.

Bills away games this season average 49.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.