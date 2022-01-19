Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 94.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Stafford went 13-for-17 (76.5 percent) for 202 yards, tossing two touchdowns .
- He also added 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive