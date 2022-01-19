Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Matthew Stafford will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 94.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Stafford went 13-for-17 (76.5 percent) for 202 yards, tossing two touchdowns .
  • He also added 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

