Matthew Stafford will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In four matchups against the Buccaneers, Stafford averaged 185.2 passing yards per game, 94.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Stafford went 13-for-17 (76.5 percent) for 202 yards, tossing two touchdowns .

He also added 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive