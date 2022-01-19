Before Mike Evans hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has amassed 1,035 yards (on 74 catches) and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times, and is averaging 60.9 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 114 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Rams, Evans' 94 receiving yards average is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In four matchups with the Rams, Evans has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round, Evans totaled 117 yards on nine receptions (10 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Evans' stat line in his last three games shows 19 catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 84.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 24 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

