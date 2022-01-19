Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has grabbed 38 passes (57 targets) for 476 yards (28.0 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Westbrook-Ikhine's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up four catches for 78 yards (19.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has six receptions (10 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

