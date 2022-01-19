Skip to main content
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has grabbed 38 passes (57 targets) for 476 yards (28.0 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up four catches for 78 yards (19.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has six receptions (10 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

Chester Rogers

43

8.0%

30

301

1

4

5.0%

