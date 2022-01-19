Rob Gronkowski will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Gronkowski is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 10.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.0).

Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Gronkowski will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Gronkowski racked up 19 catches on 26 targets and averaged 94.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

