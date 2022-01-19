Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
- Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Gronkowski is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 10.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.0).
- Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Gronkowski will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Gronkowski racked up 19 catches on 26 targets and averaged 94.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
