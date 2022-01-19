Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Rob Gronkowski will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's stat line this year shows 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Gronkowski is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 10.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.0).
  • Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Gronkowski will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Gronkowski racked up 19 catches on 26 targets and averaged 94.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

