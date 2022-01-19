Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (357-of-531), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
- The Titans have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 33.2 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
- Tannehill had at least one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 287-yard performance against the Texans in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his pass attempts with four touchdown passes.
- Tannehill has thrown for 616 passing yards over his last three games (205.3 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (58-of-79), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
