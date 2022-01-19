Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Tannehill's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (357-of-531), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.

The Titans have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 33.2 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.

Tannehill had at least one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 287-yard performance against the Texans in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his pass attempts with four touchdown passes.

Tannehill has thrown for 616 passing yards over his last three games (205.3 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (58-of-79), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5%

