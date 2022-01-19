Skip to main content
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Tannehill's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (357-of-531), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 55 times for 270 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 79 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Tannehill averaged 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 33.2 yards less than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Tannehill had at least one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 287-yard performance against the Texans in Week 18, completing 71.9 percent of his pass attempts with four touchdown passes.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 616 passing yards over his last three games (205.3 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (58-of-79), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

105

19.6%

63

869

5

11

13.8%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

57

10.7%

38

476

4

10

12.5%

Julio Jones

48

9.0%

31

434

1

6

7.5%

