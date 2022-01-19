Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' team-high 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) have come via 103 catches (164 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Diggs is averaging 49 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 60-yard performance against the Patriots on three catches (20 yards per catch).
- Diggs has added 17 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 27 times, producing 64.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
