Before placing any bets on Stefon Diggs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' team-high 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) have come via 103 catches (164 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Diggs is averaging 49 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 60-yard performance against the Patriots on three catches (20 yards per catch).

Diggs has added 17 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 27 times, producing 64.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

