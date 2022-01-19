Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in 11 of 19 games this season.

So far this season, 52.6% of Los Angeles' games (10/19) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.

Sunday's total is 9.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 11-7 in their 18 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers average 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams give up (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams allow per contest (344.9).

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in nine out of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

This year the Rams average 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).

When Los Angeles churns out over 331.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home this year.

This year, as 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS.

This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in five of eight home games.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (48).

This year on the road, Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In nine away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

