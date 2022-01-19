Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has reeled in 74 passes (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Higgins had 78 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 12.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (65.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins racked up one catch for 10 yards.
- Higgins' four catches (on nine targets) have netted him 72 yards (24.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
