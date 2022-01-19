In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has reeled in 74 passes (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Higgins had 78 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 12.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (65.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.8 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Higgins racked up one catch for 10 yards.

Higgins' four catches (on nine targets) have netted him 72 yards (24.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

