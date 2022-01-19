Skip to main content
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Divisional round will include a Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 17 games (47.1%) this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 47.8, 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Tennessee's 17 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).
  • This year, the Titans average just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 22.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Titans rack up just 8.3 fewer yards per game (342.5) than the Bengals allow per outing (350.8).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 350.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati has played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in six chances.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (eight times over 18 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bengals rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Titans give up (20.8).
  • Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
  • The Bengals average 31.7 more yards per game (361.5) than the Titans allow (329.8).
  • When Cincinnati picks up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Titans are 3-3 ATS.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in nine home games this season.
  • Titans home games this season average 47.9 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in nine away games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • Bengals away games this season average 44.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

