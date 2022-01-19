Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Divisional round will include a Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Titans vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 17 games (47.1%) this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 47.8, 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 17 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year, the Titans average just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

When Tennessee scores more than 22.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Titans rack up just 8.3 fewer yards per game (342.5) than the Bengals allow per outing (350.8).

When Tennessee totals more than 350.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in six chances.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (eight times over 18 games with a set point total).

This season the Bengals rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Titans give up (20.8).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Bengals average 31.7 more yards per game (361.5) than the Titans allow (329.8).

When Cincinnati picks up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Titans are 3-3 ATS.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in nine home games this season.

Titans home games this season average 47.9 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in nine away games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Bengals away games this season average 44.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

