Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brady's 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams are 8.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 271 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
- Brady has racked up 1,007 passing yards (335.7 per game) and has a 74.2% completion percentage (92-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive