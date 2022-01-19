In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brady's 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams are 8.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 271 yards, throwing two touchdowns .

Brady has racked up 1,007 passing yards (335.7 per game) and has a 74.2% completion percentage (92-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

