Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brady's 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams are 8.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Rams, and threw for a touchdown against them three times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 271 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
  • Brady has racked up 1,007 passing yards (335.7 per game) and has a 74.2% completion percentage (92-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

