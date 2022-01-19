Travis Kelce will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has totaled 1,125 receiving yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns, hauling in 92 balls on 134 targets.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 0.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce recorded five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has 167 receiving yards on 14 catches (19 targets) with three touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

