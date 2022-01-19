Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has totaled 1,125 receiving yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns, hauling in 92 balls on 134 targets.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 0.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce recorded five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce has 167 receiving yards on 14 catches (19 targets) with three touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 55.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive