There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Boyd before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has totaled 828 yards on 67 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game, on 94 targets.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.8 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd racked up four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Boyd's eight grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

