Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has totaled 828 yards on 67 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game, on 94 targets.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 263.8 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd racked up four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Boyd's eight grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
