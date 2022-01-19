Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Boyd before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has totaled 828 yards on 67 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game, on 94 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.8 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Boyd racked up four catches for 26 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Boyd's eight grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 62 receiving yards (20.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

