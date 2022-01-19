Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Hill has averaged 74 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 57-yard performance against the Steelers on five catches and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Hill's 18 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
