Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop betting options available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Hill has averaged 74 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 57-yard performance against the Steelers on five catches and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Hill's 18 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive