There will be player prop betting options available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Hill has averaged 74 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 57-yard performance against the Steelers on five catches and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Hill's 18 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

