Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has totaled 802 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 47.2 yards per game on 89 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Cardinals on one catch (41 yards per reception).
  • Jefferson has totaled 135 receiving yards (45.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive