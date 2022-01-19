Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has totaled 802 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 47.2 yards per game on 89 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Cardinals on one catch (41 yards per reception).

Jefferson has totaled 135 receiving yards (45.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive