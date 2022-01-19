Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has totaled 802 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 47.2 yards per game on 89 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jefferson's 24.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Cardinals on one catch (41 yards per reception).
- Jefferson has totaled 135 receiving yards (45.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on nine targets over his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
