A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 63 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 19.6% (105 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.3% of the time while running the ball 50.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Brown's 24 receiving yards total is 48.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (72.5).
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Brown racked up 17 catches on 27 targets and averaged 84.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
105
19.6%
63
869
5
11
13.8%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
57
10.7%
38
476
4
10
12.5%
Julio Jones
48
9.0%
31
434
1
6
7.5%
Chester Rogers
43
8.0%
30
301
1
4
5.0%
Powered By Data Skrive