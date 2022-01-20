In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 63 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 19.6% (105 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.3% of the time while running the ball 50.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Brown's 24 receiving yards total is 48.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (72.5).

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Brown racked up 17 catches on 27 targets and averaged 84.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 105 19.6% 63 869 5 11 13.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 57 10.7% 38 476 4 10 12.5% Julio Jones 48 9.0% 31 434 1 6 7.5% Chester Rogers 43 8.0% 30 301 1 4 5.0%

