A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has churned out a team-high 803 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 34 passes for 313 yards (18.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has received 187 of his team's 446 carries this season (41.9%).
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon recorded 18 rushing yards, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
- This year the 49ers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).
- Dillon has 167 yards on 37 carries (55.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
- He also has six catches for 39 yards (13 ypg).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
