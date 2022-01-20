Before placing any bets on A.J. Dillon's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Dillon's Green Bay Packers hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has churned out a team-high 803 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also caught 34 passes for 313 yards (18.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has received 187 of his team's 446 carries this season (41.9%).

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his only career matchup against the 49ers, Dillon recorded 18 rushing yards, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.

This year the 49ers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).

Dillon has 167 yards on 37 carries (55.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

He also has six catches for 39 yards (13 ypg).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

