Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has rushed for 799 yards (47 per game) on 171 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has received 171 of his team's 446 carries this season (38.3%).
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Over his five career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 55 rushing yards against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
- This season the 49ers are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.
- Jones has rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries (47.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
- Jones has caught 10 passes for 51 yards (17 ypg).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
38.3%
799
4
32
37.2%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
187
41.9%
803
5
39
45.3%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
33
7.4%
101
3
7
8.1%
3.1
Patrick Taylor
23
5.2%
89
1
8
9.3%
3.9
