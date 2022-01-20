Aaron Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has rushed for 799 yards (47 per game) on 171 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has received 171 of his team's 446 carries this season (38.3%).

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Over his five career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 55 rushing yards against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.

This season the 49ers are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.

Jones has rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries (47.3 yards per game) in his last three games.

Jones has caught 10 passes for 51 yards (17 ypg).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 38.3% 799 4 32 37.2% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 187 41.9% 803 5 39 45.3% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 33 7.4% 101 3 7 8.1% 3.1 Patrick Taylor 23 5.2% 89 1 8 9.3% 3.9

