Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco

Aaron Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has rushed for 799 yards (47 per game) on 171 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (23 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has received 171 of his team's 446 carries this season (38.3%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 55 rushing yards against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the 49ers Jones has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
  • This season the 49ers are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Jones did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Lions.
  • Jones has rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries (47.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
  • Jones has caught 10 passes for 51 yards (17 ypg).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

38.3%

799

4

32

37.2%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

187

41.9%

803

5

39

45.3%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

33

7.4%

101

3

7

8.1%

3.1

Patrick Taylor

23

5.2%

89

1

8

9.3%

3.9

Powered By Data Skrive