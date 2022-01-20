In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Rodgers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Rodgers' Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has 4,115 passing yards (242.1 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68.9% of his throws and recording 37 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

He has added 101 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has attempted 110 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the 49ers, 18.7 yards higher than his over/under for Saturday.

Rodgers recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Rodgers went 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) for 138 yards, tossing two touchdowns .

Rodgers has 628 passing yards (209.3 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 74.4% of his throws and recording seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8%

