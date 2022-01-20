Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has 4,115 passing yards (242.1 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68.9% of his throws and recording 37 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- He has added 101 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has attempted 110 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Rodgers averaged 284.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the 49ers, 18.7 yards higher than his over/under for Saturday.
- Rodgers recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Rodgers went 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) for 138 yards, tossing two touchdowns .
- Rodgers has 628 passing yards (209.3 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 74.4% of his throws and recording seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
