Before placing any wagers on Allen Lazard's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has 40 catches on 60 targets for 513 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 30.2 yards per game.

Lazard has been the target of 60 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.

Lazard (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Lazard is averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the 49ers, 12.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).

Lazard, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Lazard will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Lazard put together a 75-yard performance against the Lions on five catches (15 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Lazard has put up 192 yards (on 13 grabs) and four touchdowns.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 60 10.1% 40 513 8 14 12.0% Davante Adams 169 28.5% 123 1553 11 27 23.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55 9.3% 26 430 3 8 6.8% Aaron Jones 65 11.0% 52 391 6 15 12.8%

