Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Green Bay vs. San Francisco
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has 40 catches on 60 targets for 513 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 30.2 yards per game.
- Lazard has been the target of 60 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.
- Lazard (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 117 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Lazard is averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the 49ers, 12.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (40.5).
- Lazard, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Lazard will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Lazard put together a 75-yard performance against the Lions on five catches (15 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Lazard has put up 192 yards (on 13 grabs) and four touchdowns.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
60
10.1%
40
513
8
14
12.0%
Davante Adams
169
28.5%
123
1553
11
27
23.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
55
9.3%
26
430
3
8
6.8%
Aaron Jones
65
11.0%
52
391
6
15
12.8%
