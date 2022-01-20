Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandon Aiyuk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has put together an 826-yard season so far (48.6 per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 84 targets.

Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Aiyuk's 37 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.

The 236.5 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Aiyuk recorded five catches for 66 yards.

Aiyuk has also chipped in with 267 yards on 15 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and put up 89 receiving yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive