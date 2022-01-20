Before placing any wagers on Cameron Brate's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate's 57 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 245 yards (14.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Brate has been the target of 57 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brate has averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 14.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brate, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Brate will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Brate picked up 29 yards on three receptions.

Brate has chipped in with seven receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted nine times, producing 15.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

