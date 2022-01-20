Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 22.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Kupp caught five passes for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp has 18 catches on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
