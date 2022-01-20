Cooper Kupp will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 22.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Kupp caught five passes for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kupp has 18 catches on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

