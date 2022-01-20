Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Cooper Kupp will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 22.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Kupp caught five passes for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Kupp has 18 catches on 21 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 91.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

